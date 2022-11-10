WINDSOR JUNCTION: A team of filmmakers, all who are alum from Lockview High, are among the 72 people who took to the streets Oct. 28-30 to make short films for the 48 Hour Film Festival.

Teams from Fredericton, N.B., Lower South River, Dartmouth, Enfield, Head of Jeddore, Lower Sackville, Kensington, PEI, and Windsor Junction became weekend warriors and beat the clock to finish their films on time. They got together to celebrate a teammate’s birthday, creative thinking, and artistic exploration, and to create memories and share experiences with other people.

During the 48 hours between October 28-30, the eight teams raced to make four-to-seven-minute films to compete in the seventh edition of 48 Hour Film Project Atlantic Canada.

All films will premiere on November 12, at 7pm at Digby Pines Resort and Spa and online. Since 2016, the Premiere and Awards were organized in Halifax, and this is its first-time taking place in Digby.

Lewis Coverdale (director/writer); Connor Locke (Actor/Producer) and Elijah Boulton (Editor) make up the team from Fall River/Windsor Junction that are team Shwing Entertainment.

Coverdale said they have been making YouTube shorts for the past few years.

“The 48-hour festival is a really great opportunity to challenge ourselves and try something different,” he told The Laker News on Nov. 9. “We’ve participated in it the last two years and really enjoyed it.

He said this year the teams were challenged to make a silent film starring a gardener, and the end result was ‘Growing Pains,’ a seven-minute romance with the backdrop of Halifax Public gardens, and an original score by local musician, Jonah Peveril.

“The hope for this film is to make the audience smile and maybe pull at a heartstring or two,” said Coverdale. “As for our hopes for the festival, well I’d just ask that you keep your fingers crossed.”

The film will be available on Shwing Entertainment’s YouTube channel next week,

A team from the Enfield area is also participating. It is led by Daniel McKenzie.

The 48 Hour Film Project featured teams of up to 22 people and as few as four. At kick off, a character, a line of dialogue and a prop were assigned, including random genres that were drawn, from comedy, action, heist, mystery, horror, silent film, and more.

Lower Sackville’s Tracy McNeill is the producers of this short film. (Submitted photo)

The winner of Best Film will receive a $1,000 cash prize, sponsored by TIDEKITE, and will represent Atlantic Canada at Filmapalooza in Los Angeles. There they compete against about 130 other films worldwide, with those best films then screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France, where they sell films and make production deals.

The Premiere and Awards event is open to the public, and many of the film makers from the Atlantic provinces will be there. Tickets to the Premiere and Awards are $25 and can be purchased online and at the door. https://bit.ly/3DPN0G7 .

A virtual screening of the Premiere can be viewed on demand for $8 by ordering at https://bit.ly/3zWCjAv .