Low-income Nova Scotia seniors to receive tax refund cheques

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is returning almost $17 million in provincial income tax to seniors in the province through its Guaranteed Income Supplement rebate program.

More than 11,000 seniors who receive the federal government’s Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will get their provincial income tax back.

“With the cost of living on the rise, we know it’s tough for many people to make ends meet and that every dollar counts,” said Allan MacMaster, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board.

“Every year, this program puts real money in people’s pockets and will help thousands of low-income seniors with their day-to-day expenses.”

The program will provide eligible seniors a minimum refund payment of $50 and maximum of $10,000, depending on how much they have paid in provincial income tax.

To qualify for this refund, a person must:

— be 65 years of age or older in the taxation year

— report income on line 14600 (line 146 prior to 2019) of their T1 return in the taxation year

— have provincial income tax payable on line 42800 (line 428 prior to 2019) in the taxation year.



Seniors do not have to apply for this refund, but they must file a tax return each year. Those who did not file a return in this taxation year, but who are eligible, can still receive the refund when they file a tax return.

The Department of Finance and Treasury Board assesses eligibility and processes refunds based on the tax returns.

The majority of the cheques being sent now, about 10,600, are for the 2022 tax year, with the remaining for the 2016-2021 tax years, which reflect late tax filings or tax reassessments.

An additional 49,000 seniors did not have to pay provincial taxes at all because of Nova Scotia’s Age Tax Credit and basic personal amounts.

Quick Facts:

— about 43 per cent of Nova Scotia seniors, or about 60,000, receive the GIS each year

— people who receive the refund do not have to claim it on their taxes next year; it is tax-free



Additional Resources:

People with questions can call the Service Nova Scotia provincial contact centre at: 1-800-670-4357



Information about the federal government’s Guaranteed Income Supplement program, including eligibility requirements, is available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/publicpensions/cpp/old-age-security/guaranteed-income-supplement.htm