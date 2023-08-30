Release cell service gap report, Liberals say to Houston government

From a release sent by the N.S. Liberal Party

EAST HANTS/HALIFAX: The recent announcement by the Houston government on hurricane preparedness has created more questions than answers when it comes to improving cell service in the province, the N.S. Liberal Party said.

In response, the Nova Scotia Liberals are calling on the Houston government to release a report on cell service gaps in rural Nova Scotia.

A report to improve cell service across the province has been in the hands of the Houston government since last year.

When asked to release the report at a Natural Resources and Economic Development committee last November, Build Nova Scotia declined until it had been accepted by the Houston government. Nine months later, the report continues to be hidden.

“Each day this report continues to be withheld increases the risks to Nova Scotians who are facing more extreme weather events and require access to urgent communication, no matter where they are in the province,” said Opposition Leader Zach Churchill.

“Nova Scotians need more than a social media campaign to be prepared for hurricane season,” added Churchill in a release last week.

“The Houston government needs to immediately release this report and explain why they have been sitting on it throughout our province’s many tragic disasters.”