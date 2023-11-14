LOWER SACKVILLE: Councillor Paul Russell has publicly announced he has cancer and will be stepping back somewhat from his work as councillor to focus on beating the cancer.

Russell, who represents District 15 Lower Sackville, issued a statement about his path forward as he battles the cancer, which is found in his head and neck area.

“We caught this cancer early, and I do expect to recover fully,” said Russell.

He said his role as councillors is very public as he serves the community.

“I’m fortunate enough to meet a lot of people, discuss problems and solutions, and work to move my community forward,” said Russell in the statement.

“My role, and my ability to help my community, is an honour and an incredible privilege, and it is not something that I take lightly.”

Russell said there will likely be unscheduled absences and last minute cancellations in the months ahead. Surgery is not recommended.

“For the next two or three months there will be a significant change in my ability to meet and to work as much as I have been,” Russell said. “I will not be around the community anywhere near as much as I would like.

“This is a big change for me, and it would be irresponsible of me to not provide an explanation.”

Russell said beating this cancer will require almost two months of radiation and chemo treatment.

Russell said his health is being put above everything else in this battle against this cancer.

“Through this treatment, and for some time afterwards, I am putting my health above everything else,” he said. “I need to do this so that I can continue to work for my community.

“I live in an incredible community. I want to do what I can to help move it forward, and I can only do that if I am healthy.”

Russell is asking for your patience and understanding as he navigates this chapter of his life.

“Aside from this, I also ask each and every one of you to tell your loved ones that you love them,” said Russell.