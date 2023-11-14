Fall River Christmas Tree lighting set to celebrate 10th anniversary

FALL RIVER: The community is invited to the 10th anniversary celebration of the Fall River Christmas Tree Lighting.

Sponsored by Integrum Painting and presented by Fall River Law, the tree lighting hits the special milestone of 10 years of kicking of the holiday season in Fall River.

The event is a Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) organized event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus along with special friends will hit the Shoppers parking lot at the Fall River Plaza on Nov. 25.

The tree lighting fun and activities will start at 4:30 p.m., with the tree expected to be lit shortly before 6 p.m.

The tree lighting will be livestreamed through the Laker News and Dagley Media (details and website link to come so stay tuned) with a pre-show and special greetings from some very important people.

Lower Sackville crooner Jon Cyr will belt out the tunes—including some Holiday favourites—while the Joyful Sounds tree lighting kids chorale will also sing a couple of tunes.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive early so they can meet and chat with all of the kids who wish to see them. They will be there at 430 pm.

The night will be capped off when Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the whole crowd counts down to the tree being lit up behind Dairy Queen Fall River.

It would not be possible to have the event with a slew of supporters and sponsors, so please check out the livestream and all of the ones at the event and on the tree lighting’s Facebook event page so you can go out and support them.

Organizers encourage everyone to bundle up and come on down.

“We can’t wait to kick off the joyful season and get everyone in the holiday spirit,” said Louise MacDonald, chairperson of the tree lighting committee.

There will be Timbits and hot chocolate available, courtesy Sobeys Fall River and the Fall River Tim Hortons. Mezza will be on hand with some snacks as well.

For more on the tree lighting follow their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1603306080077445