ELMSDALE: Word has come from the North Pole of when Santa will be coming to East Hants.

With East Hants Crime Prevention organizing and sponsoring the annual Christmas Parade, Santa (and possibly Mrs. Claus) have confirmed they will be heading to Elmsdale and Enfield to continue their tradition of participating in the parade.

The parade will be held Dec. 2, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Elmsdale Truck Centre just by the Hwy 2 lights and Hwy 214 in Elmsdale and wind its way along Highway 2 to the Enfield Legion.

Highway 2 and roads adjacent will be closed as the parade makes its way by. Motorists should plan accordingly.

The parade will have Elmsdale firefighters help with the lining up of all the parade entrants starting at 1 p.m.

There is no requirement to register in advance, as long as the entry doesn’t have a real Santa and goes with the theme of the parade, which is A Child’s Christmas.

Payzant’s Home Hardware will conclude the parade by bringing along the Jolly old Guy himself to wave and wish all along the route a Merry Christmas.

“East Hants Crime Prevention Association is proud to once again sponsor this year’s East Hants Christmas Parade,” the organization said in a post announcing the date of the parade.

Should it rain/storm, the parade will be held Dec. 3, at the same time.

Keep updated on the parade and information by checking out its Facebook page at East Hants Christmas Parade – https://www.facebook.com/ehxmas .