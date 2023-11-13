New location for winter clothing drop-off for Lions Xmas Express

FALL RIVER: The Lions Christmas Express has a new location for winter clothing drop-off.

After many years of collecting the winter clothing and other related donations, the Waverley Post office isn’t doing it this holiday season.

That meant a new location was needed for the winter clothing drop off.

Once volunteers with he non-profit organization went to work, a new spot was found.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

That spot will be the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre on Fall River Road in Fall River.

Winter clothing donations will be given to those less fortunate in the community they serve through the Lions Christmas Express.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 9.

Please contact Sue Van Oosten at jvanoosten@eastlink.ca if interested in providing donations, volunteering or other information.