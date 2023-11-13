Langille amazed at Stops Against Cancer support as Pens raise $2,100

BEAVER BANK: $2,100.

That’s how much a simple idea from a goalie that calls Beaver Bank raised through her Maritime Major Female Hockey League team.

Kaitlyn Langille, a Lockview High student, spearheaded the ACTION benefits Penguins “Stops Against Cancer” drive during the month of October.

Combined with the amount of money raised from the team’s Pink in the Rink game, the total raised in the fight against cancer was $2,100.

Langille was overwhelmed with the support she received.

“I have never experienced the amount of support that I had over the past month,” said Langille. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches and hockey communities for their ongoing support with this fundraiser.

“I know that this would have made Nan proud.”

The Penguins raised %1,600 from “Stops Against Cancer” and then $500 from the Pink in the Rink game.

The money will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society in the coming days.