HALIFAX: Women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness will soon have a dedicated, long-term supportive housing option in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

This new site – the former Waverley Inn at 1266 Barrington St. – will support 32 women and gender-diverse people, with priority given to those on the By-Name List who are sleeping rough in HRM.

A collaboration with Grafton Developments, the Province will invest $1.9 million to support staffing, programming and leasing costs.

Grafton will postpone its development plans to provide access and use of the building for at least three years.



“We continue to provide a variety of supports for people experiencing homelessness,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services. “This partnership is another great example of how the private sector is supporting government to help our most vulnerable Nova Scotians.”

YWCA Halifax will provide 24/7 on-site support, which could include referrals to mental health and addictions counselling, employment services, skills training and more.

Length of stay and services offered will be based on the needs of the tenants of the supportive housing program.



The site is expected to open in December.



Quotes:

“YWCA Halifax is excited to work with the Ghosn family, the Province and HRM to offer long-term affordable housing with on-site supports for women.

“Over the winter, we will phase in occupancy as this project comes online. The partnership between the Ghosn family, the Province, HRM and the YWCA is what has made this option available. Collaboration is the only thing that will get us out of the housing crisis.”

– Miia Suokonautio, Executive Director, YWCA Halifax

“As local developers with an interest in strengthening our community, we feel the importance of working with the Province to come up with creative solutions aimed at addressing the current housing crisis.

“We recognize that by postponing our development on the Waverley Inn, we can positively effect change. Grafton Developments looks forward to this collaboration, and we are excited that our property will be utilized to help those in need during these challenging times.”

– Jason and Jordan Ghosn, Grafton Developments



Quick Facts:

— YWCA Halifax builds economic security, promotes wellness and creates opportunities for women, girls, two-spirited and gender-diverse people and their families by providing integrated services in programs that advance housing and economic security

— Grafton Developments will donate the hotel’s furniture to the YWCA for use and to auction, with proceeds going to support the setup of the new units

— the By-Name List of people experiencing homelessness is maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia