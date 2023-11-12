Stabbing results in attempted murder charge

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 41-year-old Lower Sackville man is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing on Saturday night in Middle Sackville.
RCMP say that at approximately 6:10 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Sackville Dr.
“Officers learned that a man, armed with a knife, had attacked another man known to him,” said spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with Halifax District RCMP.
Cpl. Tremblay said the victim, a 51-year-old Middle Sackville man, suffered life threatening injuries.
He was transported to hospital by EHS.
A 41-year-old Lower Sackville man was arrested at the scene as he was attempting to flee.
Troy Lyndon Faye, 41, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.
Faye has been remanded in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on November 14.
The investigation continues and is led by the Special Investigations Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
File #: 23-138241