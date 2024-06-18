Lower Sackville man arrested for dangerous driving, impaired driving

BEAVER BANK: A 22-year-old Lower Sackville man is facing impaired driving and dangerous driving offences after an incident in Beaver Bank on June 11.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesman with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said the man was arrested initially for dangerous driving following an observation by an RCMP officer at approximately 11:10 pm.

The officer observed through radar a motorcycle travelling at 152 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone on Beaver Bank Road.

“A traffic stop was attempted but the rider refused to stop and proceeded through a red light,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“In the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.”

He said that shortly after deactivating emergency lights and sirens, the officer was approached by a man on foot who was identified as the operator of the motorcycle.

“While interacting with the officer, the 22-year-old man exhibited signs of impairment,” he said.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that registered at 80mg%.

The man was later released.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 16, to face charges of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Operation while Impaired and Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over.

Road safety is a priority for the Nova Scotia RCMP and we continue to encourage members of the public to call 911 if they suspect impaired driving.

It could save a life.

File # 24-78336