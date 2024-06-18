PHOTOS/VIDEO: HERH Relay for Life raises more than $56,000

LANTZ: If Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald is seen with a bald head in the coming days, that’s because he gave the students at Hants East Rural High an incentive to one up CEC.

And they did that.

Exactly by how much they beat their rivals in Truro in amount raised at the Relay for Life, that the school held June 13 at the school in Milford, will be known over the next week.

What is known is that CEC had raised $56,000 at their Relay for Life, so what HERH students collected was over that.

MLA MacDonald made a deal with organizers that if the students at HERH raised more than that he would get his hair shaved.

Well the organizers have confirmed the school collected more than $56,000, so MLA MacDonald is going to have to pay up.

And soon.

He only hopes it grows back by mid August, when he will get married.

MLA John A. MacDonald is asked about his deal he made with Relay for Life organizers about shaving his hair off. (Dagley Media photo)

The conga line builds to start off HERH Relay for Life. (Dagley Media photo)

VIDEO: Sponsored by Sara Keyes Royal LePage Atlantic. Video by Matt Dagley.

Pat gets dancing with some students at HERH Relay for Life. (Dagley Media photo)

Bubbles as Pat tries to wrap up the video story. (Dagley Media photo)

Dancing Pat in a video on X:

Pat was not impressed at being put in mock jail. (Dagley Media photo)