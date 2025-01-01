LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Damon Rees, 30, of Lower Sackville, is wanted and facing charges of:

Aggravated Assault

Assault by Choking

Breach of Probation

Rees is described as 5-foot-7, 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Rees, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Damon Rees is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 24-172461