January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month



From a release sent to The Laker News by the IAFF

OTTAWA, ONT.: Occupational cancer is claiming the lives of more fire fighters than any other cause, including fires and other on-scene incidents.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is committed to reversing this trend.

January was declared Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month in Canada in June 2023 when MP Sherry Romanado’s Bill C-224 was enacted.

Stemming from that initiative is the federal government’s National Framework on Cancers Linked to Firefighting, a comprehensive strategy that introduces a series of measures designed to reduce cancer’s toll on the firefighting profession.

During the 2025 Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month (iaff.org/cancer-awareness-month), the IAFF will deliver targeted education and best practices and resources to reduce the impact of cancer on fire fighters.

This year’s Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month highlights comprehensive strategies to reduce cancer risk throughout a fire fighter’s life.

This includes understanding legislative presumptions for cancer coverage, addressing male and female reproductive cancers and their impact on fire fighters, providing behavioral health support for those facing a cancer diagnosis, and empowering fire fighters to advocate for their health at throughout their career.

This month-long campaign will allow fire fighters to participate in weekly calls to action and highlight success stories to help end the epidemic of cancer in the fire service.

“Our job is dangerous; every fire fighter knows we may one day sacrifice our own life in order to save another’s,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly.

“But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do everything possible to make the profession safer. Education is a critical tool in the fight against occupational cancer.

“That’s why the IAFF is committed to raising awareness this January about actions fire fighters can take to stay healthy and safe.”