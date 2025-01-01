SHUBENACADIE: A 73-year-old Shubenacadie man has died in a house fire on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2024.

The fire was called in at approximately 7:24 a.m. to 911, sending Shubenacadie fire and mutual aid departments, EHS, and RCMP to the scene.

Initial reports indicated people were trapped on a roof so multiple EHS units responded.

The fire was at a house in the 0-200 block of Hwy 215 near the Highway 102 exits.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Shubenacadie fire chief Kevin Jodrey said approximately 35 firefighters from eight East Hants, HRM, and Colchester County departments responded at 7:24 a.m.

“When we arrived at 7:29 am we reported smoke showing at the back of the building,” he told The Laker News after arriving back at station.

Fire crews from Lantz fire; Enfield fire; Stewiacke fire; Milford fire; Elmsdale fire; Indian Brook fire; and Station 40 Dutch Settlement attended the scene.

East Hants RCMP shut down the road between Hwy 102 exit and Indian Road so fire crews could work the scene. It was open to one lane at about 930, and then fully once fire crews had cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jodrey said there were three people in the residence at the time of the fire.

“Two made it out of the home on their own with minor injuries, and a third was located moments after our entry into the property,” he said.

“Crews assisted EHS with CPR, but the resident was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The cause of fire is undetermined he said and remains under investigation by the RCMP and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.

RCMP said the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time. However, investigators continue to gather information and evidence.