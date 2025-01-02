PHOTOS: Revelers enjoy food, music at New Year’s Day Levees

WELLINGTON: The year 2025 kicked off with revelers enjoying festivities, food, and music at many local venues.

Two of those venues that we stopped by were at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House and the LWF Hall in Fall River.

Both had events and music that started early in the afternoon.

The LWF Hall also had the Lions wing night moved up to be a Lions wing day for those stopping by there, instead of its traditional Thursday night.

At Wellington, Paul Henman and friends got things started.

There was a full slate of tasty food available, and the crowd was starting to arrive as we had to head out to the LWF Hall.

A good afternoon of music was ahead with Sam Moon and others on the lineup for entertainment.

Here are a couple of photos we could get before going to the next event:

Food in Wellington. (Healey photo)

Paul Henman and friends perform. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

At the LWF Hall, when we stopped by Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore was visiting with Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

The music by Jeff Bonang had just started with Lion Kirk Stephen doing the cooking having the fryers going full tilt to serve those ordering wings.

And the bar was getting busy as well, and the crowd started to pick up by about 230/3 pm.

Here are a few pics from the LWF Hall New Year’s Day Levee.

Jeff Bonang and friends at the LWF Hall. (Healey photo)

Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore (right) stopped in to the LWF Hall to check out the wings and say hi to some of those there at the Levee. Here he is with Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon and volunteers with Lions wing night. (Healey photo)