LOWER SACKVILLE: A 28-year-old Middle Sackville woman has been charged with impaired driving after being found with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, RCMP said.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested the woman for impaired driving on New Year’s Day.

At approximately 3:23 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at a business on Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville.

The caller reported that the driver of a Hyundai Sonata had bumped into the building and was now falling asleep behind the wheel.

An officer was in the drive-thru line ahead of this vehicle, and, with other responding officers, determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

The 28-year-old Middle Sackville woman was arrested for Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle.

She later provided breath samples of 340mg% and 360mg%, more than four times the legal limit.

The driver was released from custody to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 17. She was released to the care of a family member to ensure their wellbeing.

File #: 25-232