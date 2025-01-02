Inaugural Polar Bear Dip in Mount Uniacke a resounding success

MOUNT UNIACKE: First impressions leave a lasting impact and for organizers of the inaugural Polar Bear Dip in Mount Uniacke, they were left feeling pretty impressed on New Year’s Day.

More than 40 participants signed up and took the plunge to freeze for a reason while supporting the local food bank.

The participants all went running into the lake behind Uniacke & District Fire in four separate heats, with groupings of 10.

Its almost time for these women to go in. (Healey photo)

Firefighters with the department, including Chief Shawn Darby, and local community reporter Pat Healey of The Laker News were in the last grouping to hit the water.

The highlight of the event was seeing 90-year-old Arnie Ross go running in with just shorts on and Happy 2025 written across his chest and back.

The crowd cheered as he went in and came out.

Organizers are already thinking about next year’s event.

Arnie Ross, 90, was ready to jump in and ring in 2025 in his 28th year of doing Polar Bear dips. (Healey photo)

The only cost for participants was a donation of a non-perishable food item for the local food bank.

In total, the event collected enough to fill the back of a pickup truck.

Uniacke Fire’s Ice Water Rescue Team was on standby to support this great cause.

One of the Ice Water Rescue team members shows some ice from the lake to a young girl on the boardwalk. (Healey photo)

The firefighters were collecting food bank donations. (Healey photo)

The crowd waits to cheer on the polar bear dippers. (Healey photo)

After going in the lake, it was a race to get to a warm towel for some. (Healey photo)

The registration crew were making sure everything was signed for participants on the waiver form. (Healey photo)