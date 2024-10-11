HRM: The following are PSA’s for HikeNS Fall Guided Hike & Walk events October 21 -28

Sackville Lakes Hike: October 24 @ 10:00 AM

Hike Nova Scotia and Adventure Earth Centre present a guided hike on the Sackville Lakes trail in Sackville on October 24 at 10:00 AM.

Registration may be required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Charlies Lake Hike: October 26 @ 10:00 AM

Hike Nova Scotia and Friends of Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes present a guided hike on the Charlies Lake trail in Halifax on October 26 at 10:00 AM.

Registration may be required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.