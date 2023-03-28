HALIFAX: Peter MacAskill will serve as President and CEO of Invest Nova Scotia, one of two new Crown corporations established on December 1 to drive economic growth across the province.

Mr. MacAskill, currently Invest Nova Scotia’s Chief Operating Officer, was the successful candidate in a national competition for the position. He previously held executive roles with Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) since 2012.

“Invest Nova Scotia is changing how we drive sustainable economic growth and development across the province,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister responsible for Invest Nova Scotia.

“Mr. MacAskill’s vast experience helping businesses at all stages and across all sectors to increase their productivity, sustainability and competitiveness will serve him well in this new position.”

Mr. MacAskill will begin his new role April 1.

Quotes:

“Nova Scotia is growing, and we must take advantage of every opportunity to harness this momentum. At Invest Nova Scotia, we’re at the ground level helping companies in communities right across the province invest in their people; innovate new and better products and services; boost their productivity; and locate their businesses here.

As President and CEO of Invest Nova Scotia, I’m excited to lead our team as we help drive sustainable economic growth across Nova Scotia.”

– Peter MacAskill, incoming President and CEO, Invest Nova Scotia.

Quick Facts:

— Mr. MacAskill’s previous experience includes almost a decade managing operations for brokerage lines of TD Waterhouse in Toronto, and after joining NSBI in 2002, Mr. MacAskill expanded his leadership responsibilities, becoming vice-president in 2012, then chief operating officer in 2015

— legislation to establish Invest Nova Scotia as a new Crown corporation passed in October, bringing together NSBI and Innovacorp

— by streamlining the entry points, Invest Nova Scotia is making it easier for entrepreneurs and businesses across the province to access the tools, resources and advice they need at every stage of development

— in September 2021 mandate letters, ministers were directed to review the role and effectiveness of agencies, offices and Crown corporations with a goal of ensuring efficiency and accountability; the resulting changes were first announced last July