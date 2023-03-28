Police nab two drivers for stunting, other offences on Hwy 102

WAVERLEY: Two men have been charged with stunting on Highway 102 during the past two days.

On March 28 at approximately 7:10 a.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Highway 118.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 168 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A 54-year-old man was ticketed for stunting.

Monday morning, March 27, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A 26-year-old man was ticketed for stunting.

The man was also issued summary offence tickets for:

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

Operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Displaying a plate issued for another vehicle

Passing on the right

Stunting is a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record. In addition, the men are suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle they were driving was seized.

In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.

Halifax Regional Police said everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

23-36121 23-32563