Police nab two drivers for stunting, other offences on Hwy 102

WAVERLEY: Two men have been charged with stunting on Highway 102 during the past two days.
On March 28 at approximately 7:10 a.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Highway 118.
The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 168 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
A 54-year-old man was ticketed for stunting.
Monday morning, March 27, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road.
The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
A 26-year-old man was ticketed for stunting.
The man was also issued summary offence tickets for:
Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
Operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance
Operating an unregistered vehicle
Displaying a plate issued for another vehicle
Passing on the right
Stunting is a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record. In addition, the men are suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle they were driving was seized.
In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.
Halifax Regional Police said everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.
23-36121 23-32563