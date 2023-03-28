FALL RIVER: The trial of a Fall River man charged with sexual assault-related offences against minors while employed at an unlicensed, at-home daycare on Lockview Road is nearing its end.

The fourth day of the six-day trial took place on March 28 at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

John Huey Stanley Shaw is charged with offences ranging from Dec. 16, 2016, to April 1, 2020.

Shaw currently facing the following charges:

– three times sexual assault

– three times sexual interference

– Invitation to sexual touching

The offences are alleged to have occurred at the day care.

The testimony on March 28 included that from the accused.

The Crown finished calling its witnesses during the trial on March 28.

Closing submissions from the Crown and defence counsel are expected to be presented tomorrow, March 29.

The final day scheduled for the trial is March 30.

Information in this article was provided by the Public Prosecution Service after we asked for it.