Dee Dee Austin, Classified set to perform at at New Glasgow festival

FALL RIVER: A Fall River musician is among the star-studded lineup that will hit the stage at the East Coast Music Festival this summer.

Dee Dee Austin, an Indigenous artist from Fall River who just performed a fiery show at the 2023 Canada Games, will hit the stage at the Jubilee Theatre in New Glasgow on Aug. 4.

Austin, who just released her single “Natural born, original,” is gearing herself up for showcases over the week of the East Coast Music Awards in Halifax between May 3-7.

Besides Austin, Enfield hip-hop artist Classified; David Wilcox; and Stonehouse are scheduled for the opening night at the East Coast Music Festival.

On Aug 5, Amanda Marshall; Ria Mae; newcomer Elyse Aeryn; Jah’ Mila with Andru Branch and Halfway Tree will perform.

The final night, Aug. 6, will see Randy Bachman along with The Stanfields, Sweet Serene, and Zamani take to the stage.

Weekend Passes now on sale for the East Coast Music Festival at the Jubilee Theatre.

Tickets and more information is available at www.thejubilee.ca.