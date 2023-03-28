FALL RIVER: No one was injured in a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a power pole before landing on its roof on Fall River Road.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with Halifax District RCMP, said police were called of the collision at Fall River Road and McPherson Court at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Photo and video of the aftermath of the collision sent to The Laker News show a red vehicle upside down on its roof near Good Day Café with people gathered around. Debris was strewn over the road.

Cpl. Marshall said officers learned that a red Hyundai Santa Fe had been travelling east on Fall River Rd. when it left the road, struck a power pole and came to rest on McPherson Rd.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male youth, was uninjured.

EHS, Nova Scotia Power, and local volunteer firefighters were also paged to the scene.

Video after the vehicle took out the light pole by Good Day Cafe. No further details. Video submitted to me. #FallRiverNS pic.twitter.com/j3NSqRDtSt — The Laker News – Pat Healey 🇨🇦 (@ReprtrPatHealey) March 25, 2023

Cpl. Marshall said Fall River Rd. was closed until the downed power lines could be removed and then it was reopened.

NSP crews were at the site replacing the power pole by early afternoon and had it all fixed up by about supper time.

Cpl. Marshall said no offences have been identified as having been committed in this incident and as a result no charges have been laid.