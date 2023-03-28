RSI Dance troupes bring home awards from VIEW Dance Challenge

ENFIELD: It was a successful VIEW DANCE Challenge for three local dance troupes from an Enfield-based dance company.

KARMA, Fusion, and Harmony dance troupes, all from RSI Danceworks in Enfield, returned from the five day competition with several overall and special awards. They also came home knowing they worked as a team, supporting one another in competition on and off the stage.

Besides the awards, there were many dancers that overcame nerves to step out on stage and perform before such large crowds, including their family.

(Submitted photo)

Among the highlights for the dancers were as followed (as posted on RSI Danceworks facebook):

2nd Place Overall of all Pre-Competitive Pre-teen Large Groups for “Paint it Black” ~ performed by Fusion and choreographed by Jordan Gunn

3rd Place Overall of all Pre-Competitive Pre-teen Large Groups for “Tomorrow” ~ performed by Fusion and choreographed by Jordan Gunn

2nd Place Overall of all Competitive Senior Trios for “Alliance” ~ performed by Olivia, Rachel & Maddie and choreographed by Stephanie Mitro

5th Place Overall of all Competitive Teen Line Groups for “Yikes” ~ performed by Harmony & KARMA and choreographed by Piper Atwood

(Submitted photo)

Judges Special Awards to “Paint it Black”

Judges Special Award to “Peak of the Empire” ~ performed by Harmony and choreographed by Piper Atwood

1st Place of all Competitive Teen Contemporary Large Groups for “In Love” ~ performed by KARMA and choreographed by Amanda Stafford

3rd Place of all Competitive Teen Jazz Large Groups for “Dirty Diana” ~ performed by KARMA and choreographed by Piper Atwood

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

3rd Place of all Competitive Pre-teen Musical Theatre Solos for “Girl Scout” ~ performed by Haedyn and choreographed by Morgan Ivey

3rd Place of all Competitive Pre-teen Contemporary Large Groups for “New Days Rise” ~ performed by Harmony and choreographed by Amanda Stafford

3rd Place of all Competitive Teen Lyrical Duos for “Rescue” ~ performed by Ayla & Mya and choreographed by Ashley Ettinger.