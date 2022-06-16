MOUNT UNIACKE: A suspect is being sought in the theft of almost $250 worth of fuel from the Mount Uniacke Irving on May 30.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers are investigating the theft report. He said a male suspect was captured on video filling jerry cans and leaving without paying for the $245.02 in fuel.

“The suspect was driving a black Honda Accord with stolen Nova Scotia license plate GBM 791,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He is described as a white man, wearing a camouflage tank top, white and black hat, camouflage shorts with a white Ecko United stripes, ankle high socks and black sandals.

“Also of note, the suspect had tattoos on the back or both his right and left soldiers,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect left the scene along Highway 101 towards Windsor.

Anyone with information of the identity of this suspect is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).