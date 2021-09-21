Man arrested for dangerous driving after Lower Sackville roll over

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 31-year-old man was arrested by Halifax District RCMP for dangerous driving following a rollover collision on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville on Sept. 20.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said that at approximately 6:45 p.m. an officer observed a truck going at a high rate of speed on Sackville Dr. The member turned around to check on the truck but it was lost to sight.

“A short distance away, police saw dust and smoke in the air,” said Cpl. Croteau. “Members approached the area and saw a truck on it’s roof in the parking lot of a business on Sackville Dr.”

The driver was assisted in getting out of the car and assessed by EHS for non-life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Croteau said the investigation determined that the speeding truck went off the road, struck a tree and bench before rolling and coming to a stop on its roof. The driver also had a revoked drivers license.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and later released.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on November 24 to face a charge of Dangerous Driving. He was also issued a Summary Offence Ticket for Driving while Revoked.