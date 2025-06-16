CAMPERDOWN, N.S.: A 27-year-old man has been charged by the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a man with child pornography offences in Camperdown.

On June 12, 2025, the RCMP’s ICE Unit, assisted by Lunenburg County District RCMP, Southwest Nova Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services, executed a search warrant at a home on Camperdown Rd.

Police safely arrested a 27-year-old man.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography had been transmitted using their service.

Randy Rehberg, 27, of Camperdown, has been charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography

Distribution of Child Pornography

Make Written Child Pornography

Rehberg was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on September 3.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography; anyone who comes across child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failure to report could result in penalties similar to those for failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting suspected offences to your local police or to Canada’s national tipline: www.cybertip.ca.

File 2025-59958