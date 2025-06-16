YourHealthNS expands diagnostic imaging reports: N.S.

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can soon access more diagnostic imaging reports through YourHealthNS.

Mammogram, MRI, and CT and PET scan reports will start to be available in the app as early as June 30.

“We continue to advance the ability for Nova Scotians to take a greater role in the healthcare they receive,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“The addition of these reports is part of our continued commitment to empower Nova Scotians to better manage their healthcare.”

Reports completed from June 16 onward will be available through YourHealthNS 14 days after they are processed.

For each type of scan, the report includes the body part examined, the reason for the scan, findings and a comparison with any previous scans.

Images will not be available.

Providing Nova Scotians access to their electronic health records to better manage their healthcare is part of a larger digital health transformation that includes YourHealthNS, virtual care, e-referrals, the Care Coordination Centre, the Oncology Transformation Project and the One Person One Record clinical information system.

– X-ray and ultrasound reports have been available through YourHealthNS since last year– a total of 209,604 CT (computed tomography) scans, 73,148 mammograms (breast X-rays), 40,073 MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging scans) and 3,836 PET (positron emission tomography) scans were performed in Nova Scotia in 2023

– YourHealthNS has been downloaded nearly 700,000 times since it launched in November 2023



