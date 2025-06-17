ALTON: A house fire in Alton has claimed a life, according to Colchester County RCMP.

Police said that on June 16, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP, fire services from Stewiacke and mutual aid responding units and EHS responded to a structure fire on Alton Rd. near the 4000 block.

When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“Once the fire was extinguished, human remains were located inside the home,” police said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotyate group=”2″]

At this time, from the information and evidence gathered, the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 2025-838765