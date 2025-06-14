East Hants RCMP investigating possible negligence

ELMSDALE: East Hants RCMP is investigating an incident of possible negligence after a man was reported missing.

On June 11, at approximately 10:40 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a missing 81-year-old man.

Officers learned the man was last seen at 3:30 p.m. when he was picked up outside a residence by a public transit service.

The man was located just before 11 p.m. in a public transit service vehicle.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time and was found in medical distress; he was transported to hospital by EHS.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The investigation into the incident is being led by East Hants District RCMP with assistance from Colchester County District RCMP General Investigative Section and the RCMP’s Interview Assistance Team.

Investigators have spoken with a number of individuals, seized items and collected significant information in support of the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further information can be released at this time.

File # 2025-814847