MILFORD: Two athletes who are passionate about the sports they play and put in the work to be better every time they compete were named the female and male Athlete of the Year at Hants East Rural High School.

HERH handed out their athletics awards to more than 20 teams that compete wearing the black and gold colours of the Milford-based school on Thursday night June 12.

Victoria Mumford who led the HERH girls basketball team and Zack Rogers, a track and field athlete who runs 12 kilometre a day on average.

Other award winners were announced for teams from wrestling, volleyball, badminton, hockey, and more with parents and family on hand to cheer their loved ones on.

Rogers said it means a lot to him to be named male athlete of the year.

“I Worked extremely hard for it,” he said. ‘When Ms. Juurlink said 100 kilometre a weekt hat I run, I literally run on average 12 k a day. That’s an hour at minimum of running per day.

“It takes a lot effort to do that.”

He said winning the award makes all that hard work worth it.

“This year I had to make a tough decision to either to put more time into my school activities or more time into my sports,” said Riogers.

‘After three years of putting all my time into the school (clubs/activities) I decided to take more time for myself and put into my sport, and it paid off.”

Rogers said he had a lot of accomplishments this year, including a sub 9 minute 3 k race.

“For any that doesn’t run that doesn’t sound like a big accomplishment, but that put me 15th that nationally ranked me 15th in Canada,” he said.

“It’s a super big accomplishment, and then picking up two more medals at provincials in track and one in cross country, both super big deals.”

Mumford, who will head to Mount Saint Vincent University to hit the court with the Mystics women’s basketball team, credited everyone that has helped her get to this point.

“I’m just excited to represent my school,” said Mumford as she held the trophy that was heavy for her to hold for a deluge of photos from family and friends.

“I just want to thank all my teammates and coaches IU have had along the journey and grow as a player.”

As Trevor Comeau read of a description of the player that was being named the female athlete, it was clear that it was Mumford as the recipient.

She knew when he made the mention of the MSVU Mystics team.

“I heard him say Mount Saint Vincent and I knew that he was meaning me,” said Mumford with a chuckle. “Then I heard him say about yelling at the refs and I was like maybe that was me yelling at (Craig) Sherry.”

Mumford was speechless when asked what it meant.

“I don’t really know what to say ,” she said.

“All my hard work that I put in was definitely worth it to win this award.”

Other top award winners were: Principals Team – HERH Girls rugby team, who won the regional and provincial championship; Tiger Spirit Award – Lily Gatto and Kasey Cox; Leadership Award- Kayden Hutchinson and Katie Lemmon; and the Gr 9 up & coming athlete award – Aleigh Mumford and Liam Herring.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)