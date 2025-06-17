From a press release

TIMBERLEA: It’s now easier than ever for Nova Scotia’s pet owners to shop local for their pets’ needs.



Canadian specialty pet retailer Pet Valu, which has 37 stores across the province, has joined the Nova Scotia Loyal program.

With the program’s branding, shoppers will be able to easily identify locally made products on store shelves.



“Nova Scotians want what’s best for their pets and to buy local,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“Nova Scotia Loyal is making it easier for Nova Scotians to choose made-in-Nova Scotia pet products in large retailers like Pet Valu, independent stores and in our farmers’ markets.”

There are more than a dozen registered Nova Scotia Loyal businesses that produce pet products, including food, treats, apparel, leashes, harnesses and collars and toys.

Many of their products can be found in local Pet Valu stores across the province.



Quotes:

“As a Canadian company with 37 locally owned and operated stores across Nova Scotia, we are deeply committed to supporting local brands and businesses.

“Our stores proudly carry a variety of authentic Nova Scotian products and now, thanks to Nova Scotia Loyal, it is very easy for devoted pet lovers to quickly see and purchase the quality pet products made in this province in their local store.”

— Greg Ramier, President and Chief Operating Officer, Pet Valu

“Panasea is a natural nutritional booster for pets, made from the flower of sea cucumbers.

“With powerful anti-inflammatory properties, it helps your beloved companions stay active and healthy.

“Our sea cucumbers are harvested from the Atlantic Ocean and processed at our plant in Wedgeport, Nova Scotia.

“We are delighted to be part of the Nova Scotia Loyal initiative which increases awareness of local products and the importance of buying local and helps us bring the sea directly to your pets, with the freshest product you can get.”

— Julie Houde, sales and marketing agent, Ocean Pride Fisheries, Wedgeport

Quick Facts:

– Nova Scotia pet product businesses currently registered with Nova Scotia Loyal: Bailey’s Barkery, Dartmouth; The Dog Ate It Dog Bakery and Gifts, Black Point, Halifax County; Simply Baked Paw Bites, Porter’s Lake; Green Paw Treats, Halifax; Nova Dog Bakery, East Chezzetcook; Charlie’s Bakeshop, New Victoria, Cape Breton County; Sedorable, Arcadia, Yarmouth County; Sam & Paisley Treats, Aylesford, Kings County; Salty Dogs Barkery, Lockeport; Hen & Goose Pet Supply Co., Wellington; Gnarly Dogs Pet Products, Shubenacadie East; Get Dirty Pet Gear, Mineville, Halifax County; Atlantick Repellant Products Inc.,Blockhouse, Lunenburg County; Ocean PrideFisheries, Wedgeport; Ocean Tails Inc., Tantallon

– more than 1,000 local businesses have signed up for Nova Scotia Loyal so far

– 57 have signed up for the Producer Product Labelling Program

– this year, about 215,500 students and new Nova Scotians across the province will receive Nova Scotia Loyal farmers’ market vouchers

