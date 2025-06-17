ELMSDALE: It’s been a super summer on the motocross racing circuit for one Elmsdale-area racer, and the season is still very young.

Hannah Cole, who calls Cooks Brook home with her family, rode her no. 10 motocross bike to an impressive third place finish in women’s motocross nationals at Mason Watt Memorial Raceway in Cold Lake, Alta.

The racing took place June 7-8.

Prior to Cold Lake, Hannah had competed at the national event at Wild Rose Motocross in Calgary, Alta. on June 1.

While she managed her first ever podium finish, that was good enough for Hannah to bring home fourth overall for the West Coast Motocross series.

She leaves next week to get ready for the East Coast Nationals, which starts in St. Julie, Quebec.

After that it is off to Ontario, New Brunswick, Quebec and then the final round back in Ontario.

Hannah trained all winter at Club 57 in Jacksonville, Florida.

She also does the Atlantic Motocross Series when she isn’t away at Nationals.

Hannah Cole getting at it on the West Coast motocross series. (Submitted/Direct Motocross FB photo)

As a result of her podium performance in Cold Lake, Hannah was named the Ryno Power Canada ‘Privateer Performance of the Week’ in the women motocross West class in Cold Lake, ALTA.

“Hannah always puts in the work and it paid off with a third place at the final round on Sunday,” said a post announciung she was the winner on June 13.

“Her style and speed keep improving and she looked very comfortable on the big jumps Saturday and Sunday. She ended up fourth in the short west series.

“For her performance, Hannah will receive some Ryno Power Sports Supplements product next time we see her.”