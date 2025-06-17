Greenfield man charged with drug trafficking, weapons offences

GREENFIELD: A 46-year-old Greenfield man has been charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences following the execution of a search warrant, police said.

RCMP said that on June 12, East Hants RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Walker Rd. in Greenfield as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

“Officers safely arrested a 46-year-old Greenfield man and seized a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine and heroin,” police said in a release.

They also seized multiple weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and conducted energy weapons.

Travis Lee Daniels has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon (3 counts)

Careless Use of Firearm

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (3 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Daniels appeared in Truro Provincial Court on June 13.

He was released by the court on conditions pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by East Hants District RCMP.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File # 2025-812782