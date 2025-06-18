SOUTH RAWDON: RCMP are investigating the theft of two trailers from the South Rawdon area.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said the two trailers were stolen recently and that police are asking for public assistance in trying to locate them.

The trailers are worth $20,000 and $40,000, respectively.

One of the trailers has a semi-unique roller in the middle of the deck for a winch cable.

The second trailer. (RCMP photo)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.