DARTMOUTH: The Dr. Maria Angwin Memorial – Wyse Road Health Clinic in Dartmouth is now open.



The new clinic will offer a range of collaborative health services including primary care, gynecology, obstetrics, urology and midwifery and will host community programs such as the Nova Scotia Sisterhood and Nova Scotia Brotherhood.



“Creating safe and healthy communities where Nova Scotians can access comprehensive and connected healthcare is a priority,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“This health clinic is a first for the community and one of two locations that, over time, will offer various services, programs and supports to Dartmouth North and surrounding communities.”



Primary care services open on June 17.

The team at this health home includes four family physicians, a family practice nurse, a nurse practitioner and five administrative support staff.

When fully operational, it will have capacity for more than 6,400 patients.

The remaining services and programs will open throughout June and July.



The new health clinic is located at 230 Wyse Rd. It is the first of two new healthcare facilities in the community, with construction underway on a second facility on Windmill Road, expected to be complete in 2027.



Quotes:

“We’re proud to open the doors to a clinic that is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered care in Dartmouth North.

“Our health home model for primary care, integrated in a space with Nova Scotia Brotherhood and Sisterhood, will allow us to better support the community of Dartmouth North by making care more connected, consistent and responsive to their needs.”

— Ashley Harnish, Director, Primary Health Care, Central Zone, Nova Scotia Health

“We are excited to enhance IWK Health’s dedication to providing accessible, inclusive care of specialty women’s health services at the new Dr. Maria Angwin Memorial – Wyse Road Health Clinic.

“This new facility enables us to effectively support the health and well-being of women and families in the community, where they live and work.”

— LeeAnn Larocque, acting Vice-President, Clinical Care, IWK Health



“As a family doctor who has had a rewarding career in Dartmouth North for more than 40 years, I am proud of the strong sense of community and committed leaders that have developed here.

“I am thrilled to see this community receive the resources they need to thrive. The government’s investments in collaborative primary healthcare in our province are greatly benefiting how we deliver care to Nova Scotians.

“We are proud to collaborate with our colleagues in this new clinic, and we are confident the Dartmouth North community will feel the positive impact.”

— Dr. Janet Howard, family physician, Albro Lake Medical Clinic

Quick Facts:

– in 1884, Dr. Maria Angwin became the first woman licensed to practice medicine in Nova Scotia; shededicated her career to women’s health and preventive medicine

– the Nova Scotia Sisterhood and Brotherhood initiatives are free programs for Black women and men to access healthcare in the community and to improve health and well-being

– a health home is a place where patients receive comprehensive care from a team of healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers and others