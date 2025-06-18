Municipality announces KANA’TA: Canada Day 2025 programming

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to attend KANA’TA: Canada Day 2025 on Tuesday, July 1.

The municipality is hosting a day of programming that honours the traditions of the Mi’kmaw Nation, celebrates pan-Indigenous communities and offers cultural, musical and family-oriented events for all to enjoy.

Featured performers include DJ Shub, Boogey the Beat, Manteasah, Matty Galaxy, Fawn Big Canoe and more.

All events are free to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The annual fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m.

The best viewing points will be the Halifax Waterfront Foundation Wharf stage, the Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park stage and other locations along the Dartmouth and Halifax waterfronts.

The status of fireworks for events is subject to change. Notification of changes will be shared on the municipality’s social media platforms.

For more information, visit hrmcanadaday.ca.