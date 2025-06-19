Need for speed lands motorcycle driver with charges

ELMSDALE: A motorcycle rider was caught speeding on Highway 102 last week as police patrolled the area.

Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP said that the driver’s behaviour, driving 207 km/h, constituted more than a summary offence ticket for their actions.

Instead, the officer deemed tickets not suitable for the offence.

“The driver was charged with multiple Criminal Code offences including Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and the motorcycle was seized,” said Sgt. MacRae.

Police want to remind drivers that they can face criminal charges should their driving behavior be so reckless that it endangers the public.