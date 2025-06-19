Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted responses as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

GAS THEFT:

The suspect in the theft of gas in Mount Uniacke. (RCMP photo)

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify an individual in a gas-and-go in Mount Unaicke.

RCMP say the individual stole $100 worth of gas from the Mount Uniacke Esso.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca with information on this theft.

Public safety/Crime Prevention

East Hants RCMP responded to a string of thefts from motor vehicle files in Lantz on June 17th. Multiple vehicles were entered and several people lost wallets, laptops, cash and other valuables.

Help Prevent Vehicle Break-Ins: Lock It, Hide It, Keep It Safe!

RCMP are reminding all residents and visitors to take simple, initiative-taking steps to help reduce vehicle break-ins in our community.

Lock your car doors – Always lock your vehicle, even if you are stepping away for just a few minutes.

Do not leave valuables in your car – Items such as purses, wallets, electronics, bags, or shopping packages can make your vehicle a target for theft.

Hide any belongings – If you must leave items in your vehicle, store them out of sight, ideally in the trunk or glove compartment before arriving at your destination.

Stay aware – Park in well-lit, busy areas whenever possible, and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

These simple actions can significantly reduce the chance of your car being targeted. Let us work together to keep our community safe and secure.

Stay alert. Stay secure. Lock it every time!

Unlocked vehicles helped make the thefts easy to complete and meant that vehicle alarms were not triggered to alert people in the area of the crimes being committed.

