Missing Sullivan siblings case added to rewards program

HALIFAX/PICTOU COUNTY: The province is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information about the disappearance of siblings Lilly and Jack Sullivan.

On May 2, the RCMP started a missing persons investigation for Lilly, 6, and Jack, 4, after family members could not locate the children in their home or on the property in Lansdowne Station, Pictou County.

Family members reported they last saw Lilly inside the home and could hear Jack on the morning of May 2.

The investigation has confirmed that both Lilly and Jack were with family members on the afternoon of May 1.

“The disappearance of Jack and Lilly Sullivan is felt across the province and beyond, and my heart goes out to the family, the community and everyone who has been working to find these children since Day 1,” said Becky Druhan, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“Police and investigators are working tirelessly to find answers, and I urge anyone with information to please share this with the RCMP as soon as possible.”

Lilly Sullivan is described as four feet tall and weighing 60 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Lilly was believed to be wearing a pink Barbie top, pink rubber boots with rainbow print and carrying a cream-coloured backpack with strawberry print.



Jack Sullivan is described as three feet six inches tall and weighing 40 pounds, with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Jack was believed to be wearing a pull-up diaper, black Under Armour jogging pants and blue rubber boots with dinosaur print.

Anyone with information should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

All calls will be recorded.



People who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



Quick Facts:

– the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program is an additional tool to help police in major unsolved crime cases

– the reward amount will be based on the investigative value of the information provided

– including this case, there are now 122 active cases in the program

– employees of law enforcement and correctional agencies are not eligible to collect this reward