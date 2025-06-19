Patrolling officer notices suspicious activity at construction site

GOFFS: A RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment officer was on patrol on June 5 when he observed something he didn’t expect.

Cpl. Guillaume Trembaly, spokesman for the RCMP, said the officer noticed that a gate allowing access to a construction site was open.

The construction site is located on Old Guysburough Road in Goffs.

“The officer contacted the contractor and it was determined that some gas jugs and a chop saw had been stolen,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The incident was posted on HRM Crime Mapping so this is how The Laker News learned of it and asked for more details.

The investigation into the break-and-enter is ongoing, Cpl. Tremblay said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File 25-78923