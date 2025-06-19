Province announces more child-care spaces for Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE: Families in the Lake Charlotte area of Halifax Regional Municipality are getting improved access to child care.

The province is providing about $1.9 million to support the creation of 72 new child-care spaces at a new centre that will be operated by the YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth.

“We know that access to quality, affordable child care is essential for families,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith, MLA for Eastern Shore, on behalf of Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“It supports parents in the workforce, strengthens our communities and gives children the best possible start in life. That’s why we’re committed to expanding access to child-care options close to home.”

The centre, on Highway 7 between Clam Harbour Road and Combac Drive, is expected to open in March.

Quotes:

“Opening a new YMCA child-care centre in Lake Charlotte is part of our commitment to supporting families close to home. Since 2021, with support from the province, the YMCA has created 1,056 new child-care spaces, representing 20 per cent of all new child care in Nova Scotia.

“We are the largest provider of licensed not-for-profit child care in the province. With more than 2,500 spaces in 41 communities, the YMCAs of Nova Scotia are proud to grow alongside the families we serve.”

— Brian Posavad, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth

Quick Facts:

– this is the 12th project announced under the Department’s major infrastructure program

– funding is through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement

– since 2021, almost 7,000 new child-care spaces have been created across the province

– Nova Scotia has signed a five-year extension to the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement and the Canada-Nova Scotia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, worth more than $1 billion total