Youth robbed off sneakers, sweater, backpack police say

BEAVER BANK: RCMP in Lower Sackville are investigating a robbery involving youths in Beaver Bank on June 8.

The robbery was posted on HRM Crime Mapping and so The Laker News inquired for further information.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that at approximately 8:20 p.m. on June 8, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a robbery.

“RCMP officer learned that the incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Harold T Barrett Junior High School in Beaver Bank,” he said.

Cpl. Tremblay said the incident is alleged to have seen three female youths and one male youth, brandishing a knife, approached a youth victim.

“They demanded the youth (a boy) hand over his Nike sneaker, Nike Sweater and Nike Backpack,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The suspects, all four of them, then fled the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File 25-81065