Police investigating theft of vehicle in Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: RCMP continue to investigate a theft of vehicle incident in Beaver Bank.

The theft took place on June 6 in the Rivendale Drive area.

It was posted on HRM Crime Mapping and so The Laker News inquired with RCMP for more info if there was any available.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that RCMP officers have identified the parties involved in the incident.

“We continue to gather information as the investigation continues,” he said.

File 25-79982

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles.

These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

It can be found at: https://www.halifax.ca/safety-security/police/crime-mapping