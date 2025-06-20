WAVERLEY: A 26-year-old man has been charged for stunting following an incident on June 20.

At approximately 10 a.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, outbound on Highway 118 between Dartmouth Crossing and Fall River.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A 26-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

In addition, the driver was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was seized.

The driver was also ticketed for having a smoked, plastic cover over his license plate.

The fine in Nova Scotia for a license plate not being clearly legible is $237.50.

In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.

We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe.

If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

File# 25-87372