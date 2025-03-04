Man charged with multiple human trafficking-related offences

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) has charged a man with offences related to human trafficking, including Procuring Person Under 18, Advertising Sexual Services, and Trafficking in Persons.

In July 2023, the HTU received a report from a victim of human trafficking who was a youth at the time the offences began.

Over the course of the investigation, the officers became aware of a second victim. Offences took place between 2017 and 2023, while the victims and the accused were in Nova Scotia.

On February 22, 2025, officers from HTU travelled to British Columbia and arrested Simon McNamee, 31, as he was living in Vancouver at the time.

McNamee was transported back to Nova Scotia.

He is charged with a total of seventeen offences, including Receiving Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Procuring – Person Under 18, Advertising Sexual Services, and Trafficking in Persons.

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on February 26.

McNamee was released by the courts on conditions pending future court appearances.

Cpl. Brianna Taker notes that police investigations can be guided by the needs of the victims.

“We are here to support victims of human trafficking, which often includes laying charges and making arrests, however, we will only proceed if victims are comfortable with charges being laid,” says Cpl. Taker.

“We collaborate with many other support organizations in Nova Scotia who provide resources for victims, and the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit can be reached at anytime on our Hotline – 902-449-2425.

“As always, call 911 if you’re in immediate danger.”

Nova Scotia HTU worked with Vancouver Police Department and RCMP in British Columbia to advance this investigation.

More information about human trafficking is available here, including how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit is comprised of members of the Nova Scotia RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, and New Glasgow Regional Police, and is supported by police officers from across the province.

File #: 2023-1072347