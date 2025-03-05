ELMSDALE: A big milestone was achieved on Tuesday at a business in center of Elmsdale.

Cup of Soul Café and owner Pam McNeill celebrated the businesses 15th anniversary with a hearty crowd that turned out.

There was live music from Dave Muise, and cupcakes recognizing the special occasion.

The lunch hour had a busy crowd come out to grab a meal and join in the celebrating of the business.

Dave Muise performs at the Cup of Soul Cafe. (Healey photo)

McNeill spoke about what it meant to hit the 15 year achievement.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” she said in a short interview with The Laker News. “It’s rewarding.

“I feel very grateful for everybody who has supported me or been a part of this for the last 15 years.

A welcoming sign on Hwy 2. (Healey photo)

Pam with some anniversary cupcakes for the big day. (Healey photo)

The 15 years hasn’t been without it’s ups and downs—and challenges.

McNeill said the last five years have been one that had her always thinking.

“Just had to keep pivoting,” she said.

“That’s the big one. I was just figuring out what to do next.”

She wanted to thank everyone for their patronage and support for the past 15 years.

Dave Muise at the Cup of Soul. (Healey photo)