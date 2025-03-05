MAIN PHOTO: Cousins Charlee Backer-Stone and Mack Belfield are off to Nashville form March 11-16 for a music week competition. Charlee and Mack were invited to attend. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Charlee Backer-Stone has been singing since the time she could talk.

Now Charlee and Cousin Mack Belfield are preparing to head south of the border for a big music competition, the NACMAI’s, from March 11-16.

The two up-and-coming performers from Lower Sackville are going to be representing Nova Scotia and Canada at a Country Week singing competition in Music City USA, Nashville, Tenn. It will be held at Pigeon Forge.

Charlee, whose favourite music artists are Zac Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Dolly Parton, is looking forward to Nashville. She has also been asked to be part of the opening ceremony, where she will represent Canada and sing O Canada.

“I’m very grateful that I got invited to go to this competition because it is a big deal,” said Charlee, 12. “I’m just excited if I can meet some people there, and you never know who might be there.

“I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Mack, who likes old time singers like Hank Williams Jr., is also excited for the singing opportunity.

“I think it will be a lot of fun to perform down there,” said Mack.

Charlee said her family has music vibes running through it, so for her having music part of her life came easy.

“My granddad had a lot of family from Cape Breton, and they all play music and instruments,” said Charlee, a Leslie Thomas Junior High student.

“I think I have always loved to sing since I was little, from the moment I could right through to now.

“Writing a song and being an artist has always been a big dream of mine.”

Mack, who attends Sackville High, said he learned to play the guitar a couple of years ago after his parents bought him one. He has gotten rather good since then.

“I’m just happy to be able to perform with Charlee and get to go to Nashville for the competition,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

The two have been playing together for close to a year, said Charlee as Mack nodded in agreement.

They even played on the stage during the Kraft Hockeyville rally held at the Sackville Arena parking lot.

Charlee said Mack is a good guitar player.

“He just loves it,” said Charlee.

The two started playing together at the Beaver Bank Station just to start to build a following and for fun and exposure, said Charlee.

She said she likes using her body language when she’s singing and moving around and having fun.

“My favourite part of performing is having people relate or enjoy listening to my singing,” said Charlee.

Mack plays a song by hearing it.

“I can usually just figure songs out, like I have with some of Charlee’s,” said Mack. “When I’m up before people playing, I feel nervous sometimes.”

The two have had great support from the local business community and individuals – some as silent auction items, others as cash donations or gift certificates.

And the two youngsters’ friends were nothing but supportive as well.

“Our friends have been really good in giving us confidence and pats on the back,” said Mack.

Charlee has written a song called Awkward Silence, but she’s fine tuning on it with a record producer friend. It will be available on all music platforms when it is released.

Mack and Charlee are nervously excited to get to Nashville and perform.

“I’m excited and happy as I’ve always wanted to make singing my thing,” said Charlee. “I was shocked when mom told me I was getting this chance at a music competition with older people then me, and my cousin Mack.

“I’m so happy we get to do this together. Being able to share this experience with Mack makes me really happy.”

If you want to make a donation to help with expenses while they are in Nashville, donations can be made to: nashvillebound2025@gmail.com .