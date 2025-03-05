OTTAWA, ONT.: Do you feel uncomfortable talking about sexual health?

It’s time for a change.

Sexual health is part of overall well-being, but it’s often left out of conversations.

Yet it is essential to talk about it openly and get informed to make empowered choices when it comes to preventing, testing for and treating sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

For instance, despite being both preventable and curable, syphilis rates have been rising in recent years, which is a cause for concern among public health representatives in Canada.

Between 2018 and 2023, infectious syphilis cases nearly doubled, rising from 6,371 to 12,135 cases.

Congenital syphilis cases (when the infection is passed to a baby during pregnancy) have more than tripled, rising from 17 cases in 2018 to 53 cases in 2023.

Other STIs such as chlamydia or gonorrhea are also on the rise in the country, particularly among people aged 25 years or younger.

Talking might feel a bit awkward at first, but it doesn’t have to

To take control of your sexual health, having honest conversations and building trust with your partner(s) is an important step. You can:

· Bring the subject in a relaxed, private moment, and ask questions: “How do you feel about using condoms or getting tested together?”.

· Start over text or write down what you want to say first, if talking face-to-face feels difficult.

· Focus on mutual care, to create a safe space to share boundaries and explore what works between partners.

The only way to know for sure if you have an infection is to get tested as many STIs often have no symptoms.

You can also reduce your risk of getting an STI and passing it on to your partner(s) by considering getting vaccinated against HPV, hepatitis B and mpox, using barrier protection (condoms and dental dams), and learning about safer sex methods.

Sexual health is about so much more than conversations and STIs.

It’s also about feeling safe, confident and informed when it comes to your body, relationships and choices.

For more resources and tips, consult Your sexual health matters.